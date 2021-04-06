Billings Golf Course Offers Free Round to Healthcare Workers

Golf is good. Free golf is even better. A Billings golf course is offering a free round of golf to local healthcare workers. In a Facebook post on 4/5, The Briarwood Golf Course and Country Club announced their generous offer to all medical doctors, registered nurses, physician assistants "and more" as a way to show their gratitude for everything our healthcare community has done for Billings in the last year of COVID-19. Team Briarwood said in the post,

The Briarwood Golf Club would like to extend golfing privileges to all of our hard working healthcare workers. We would like to show our appreciation to those that have spend endless hours keeping our community safe and healthy during the COVID19 pandemic. Share this post with anyone that you think would enjoy this privilege.

Briarwood GM Scott Pekovich says interested healthcare workers should simply call the pro shop at 248-2702 to schedule a tee time. Please bring your credentials when you check in. The offer of free golf is valid for the entire month of April, so grab your sticks and get out there for round of golf.

Golflink.com notes there are seven golf courses in Billings (including the Par 3 municipal course) with four other courses within 20 minutes. Highlands is the oldest, founded in 1923, and the longest course is Eagle Rock, with a whopping 7,152 total yards.

The Briarwood offers over 7,000 yards of challenging play on two completely different nines. Five sets of tees accommodate players of various skill levels and The Briarwood patio is always a great spot for a post-round of cocktails or food.