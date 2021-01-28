BPD Searching for Missing Woman, Last Seen in Heights Casino

The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, who hasn't been seen for nearly 2 weeks, according to the press release.

BPD says 38-year old Lauren Ironhawk, who is 5'8" and weighs approximately 160 pounds, was last seen on January 22, 2021. According to the post on Twitter, Ironhawk was last seen on foot in the Heights, near the Magic Diamond Casino.

Lauren Ironhawk has brown hair and brown eyes, and according to the report, she also has a tattoo on her left wrist that says "Arthur," one on her right wrist that says "Ironhawk," and has a tattoo on her chest.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.