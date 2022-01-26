Body Found in Irrigation Canal Identified as Man from Billings

A body that was found in a ditch last Friday (1/21) near Meadowlark School has been identified, according to a press release from the Yellowstone County Sheriffs Office.

The adult male was discovered last week by a man walking his dog on the west end of the canal when he "observed an unclothed body in the ditch" and contacted Billings Police who immediately were dispatched to investigate.

The body of the deceased man was identified as 45-year old Jamey L. Thompkins of Billings, and preliminary autopsy reports suggest that hypothermia may be the cause of his death.

An autopsy was done on Thompkins and no signs of foul play were detected according to the press release, but toxicology reports are "pending and will likely take a few months to return."

No further details about the incident were given in the press release from Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

Sheriff Linder also said via the press release that no information regarding the identities of the two men involved in the shooting incident on Tuesday morning has been released "at this time."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.