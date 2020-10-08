Bobcat Football to Live Stream Their Fall Scrimmage

This Saturday, the Montana State Bobcat football team will wrap-up their fall practices with a team scrimmage. And while you can't watch in person at Bobcat Stadium, you can live stream the scrimmage on the MSU Bobcats YouTube channel thanks to the Hilton Garden Inn-Bozeman.

Bobcat head coach Jeff Choate said the goal for this Saturday's scrimmage is "fun!"

“We want the players to get out and compete and play and have some fun," said Choat. "We’re not trying to win the spring ball-in-the-fall championship. We tried to divide the talent evenly by drafting the players, so we think it will be a good matchup.”

Offensive coordinator Justin Udy will coach the Blue team, while defensive coordinator Kane Ioane leads the White squad.

Ioane's team features quarterbacks Tucker Rovig and Tommy Mellott. While Linebackers Blake Flovin, Tadan Gilman, and Nolan Askelson will lead the White defense.

The Blue Team offense will be quarterbacked by Matt McKay and Casey Bauman with running backs Isaiah Ifanse and Lane Sumner in the backfield.

According to a press release from the Bobcat Athletic Office, the decision to close the scrimmage was made in light of rising COVID-19 cases across the county and state and with recommendations from MSU and local health officials.

There is no charge to watch the stream of Saturday’s scrimmage. Also, all fans who donate any amount of money to support student-athlete scholarships between now and the end of Saturday’s scrimmage and tweet a screenshot of their confirmation page to @LeonMCostello and @BobcatClub will be entered to win several prizes, including autographed footballs, helmets and more. Click here to donate.

Saturday's Bobcat scrimmage will be played with 15-minute quarters with a running clock until the final two minutes of each half. The kicking game will be live except punts, with the football’s standard scoring rules. Halftime is 12 minutes.