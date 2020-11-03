Billings PD Releases Info About Homicide, Shooting

The Billings Police Department is releasing more details about two separate incidents that took place early on Sunday morning (11/1), with one being called a homicide.

According to a press release from BPD, officers were called to a medical facility in Yellowstone county at 1:14am MDT on Sunday, for a report of a 30-year old Billings man with a gun shot wound. "The victim died a short time later at the hospital," according to the information released from Lieutenant Brandon Wooley of the Billings Police.

BPD officers identified the 4100 block of King Avenue East as the scene of the incident, where they believe an altercation took place inside a residence. Billings Police believe the victim and the suspect "have an association," according to the report.

At the time of this story no arrests have been made, or charges filed in the homicide, but the investigation is on-going according to Billings Police.

The Billings Gazette reports the Yellowstone County coroner has identified the victim in the shooting as 30-year old Waylon Willie Bearground of Lame Deer. No further information about the incident will be released, according to the BPD press release.

In another shooting early Sunday morning (11/1), Billings Police responded to the 200 block of Terry Avenue, where they located a 27-year old Laurel man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local medical facility to be treated for his injuries, according to the press release.

No arrests have been made at the time of this story, but BPD detectives have an on-going investigation into the shooting, and ask anyone with information to call 657-8473.