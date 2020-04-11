UPDATE 4/11 at 1:11 PM

In a Tweet Saturday afternoon, Billings Police Department announced they located missing teen Deeanna Price.

Original Story

With wintery weather conditions our area this weekend, the Billings Police Department is becoming increasingly concerned over missing teenager Deeanna Price.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Billing Police Department

From a press release Saturday morning (4/11), Billings PD stated:

We are renewing efforts this morning to solicit information from the public about the whereabouts of Missing and Endangered teen Deeanna Price. She is 13 years old, brown hair, brown eyes, 5'3", 111 lbs and was last seen at her home in the area of the 2400 block of Colton on Thursday night at about 11 PM. We do not have a clothing description.

They added that Deeanna's disappearance does not currently meet the criteria to issue an Amber Alert, as authorities have no evidence at this time to indicate she was abducted. If you have any information about her disappearance or think you may have seen her recently please contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.