Billings, Montana Feb Forecast: Warmer Than Orlando, Florida

Take that snowbirds! I got a great note from one of our listeners in Orlando, Florida. He always likes to rub it in to those of us back here in Montana about how great the weather is in Orlando. On Tuesday he messaged me, "Billings will be warmer than Orlando!"

"We'll take it," I said. You've got to enjoy the good weather when you can when you live in Big Sky Country. The commonly heard phrase is, "if you don't like the weather, wait 5 minutes."

The commonly heard phrase is, "if you don't like the weather, wait 5 minutes." And, of course, the weather has already taken a turn for the south here in Montana. And by south- I don't mean Florida.

By Sunday, Billings is forecast for highs in the single digits, with lows expected to dip below zero.

UPDATE: Here's a great recap/look ahead by Joe Lester with the National Weather Service office in Billings:

We're going to be 20-25 degrees colder today (Wednesday) than yesterday (Tuesday). You probably saw Billings set a record w/ 62° on Tuesday. We will be 38-40° today. The snow isn't going to amount to much today. The real story is the snow and cold coming later this week. Coldest air yet of the year, and we could be looking at an extended cold spell.

By the way, some of you may be wondering why somebody in Florida is tuning in to a radio show in Montana. We do talk national issues on the radio of course, but a whole host of Montana issues. Our Florida listener is a great guy that I got a chance to serve with overseas. A big shout out to all of the great military veterans out there who want to tune in and hear what folks in Montana have to say.