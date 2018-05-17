Billings Man Held in Anaconda Murder

Q2 reports that a Billings man is in custody, suspected in a 64-year-old Anaconda woman’ death. Shelley Schafer was found murdered in her home on Tuesday and Butte police believe 53-year-old Troy Johnson may be responsible. Anaconda Police Chief Tim Barkell said Shafer died in her residence, a duplex at 709 E. Park Street in Anaconda at about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Butte police arrested Johnson in connection with the woman’s murder. Investigators believe Schafer was hit with a blunt object at least two times in the head. Her vehicle, credit cards, cash and some jewelry were missing. Johnson is believed to have been living in the duplex owned by the woman’s family without permission at the time of the murder. Butte police captured Johnson following a car crash and foot pursuit at around 3 o’clock Wednesday morning.