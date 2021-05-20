What’s Up With Big New Building Going Up in Downtown Billings?

Billings Clinic Downtown construction project is taking shape.

If you don't get around downtown Billings much, you may not have noticed the massive construction project taking shape near the corner of 27th St. N and 10th Ave N. Directly across from Dehler Park, I've been watching the construction from the beginning, when heavy equipment first started drilling huge concrete pylons, deep into a giant hole in the ground.

Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

The expansion will add services for pediatrics, additional patient care rooms, and more.

Towering cranes have been occasionally slowing traffic on the busy street, as the four-story, steel beam building takes shape. Billings Clinic's Public Relations Liaison Zach Benoit told us about the clinic's long-standing policy to hire local contractors on all of their projects. Construction was largely considered "essential" during the COVID pandemic, with much of the early work being performed outside.

Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

New parking garage provides over 600 opportunities to find a spot.

It's no secret that parking can sometimes be challenging in the hospital corridor. A new, 650+ spot parking garage opened recently on 10th Ave, between 28th and 29th St N. These projects (among others) are part of the companies 2018 capital plan to expand their services in Billings and Bozeman. The press release explained the highlights,

In Billings, the projects will provide patients with easier access to much-needed health care services, upgrade space for providers, allow for expanded services, create more room for patient care, alleviate parking conditions and help improve overall patient, visitor and employee experiences while on the campus.

OPINION: Easier access and increased capacity at our hospitals is great for Billings and the surrounding areas and maintaining our reputation as a regional care center is a worthy investment to the community. The expansions and updates bring good jobs and talented people to Billings.