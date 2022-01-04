Dead Tree in Billings is Listed For Sale for $8,000… OBO

I understand inflation is out of control and everything is dramatically more expensive than it was a year ago. Apparently, that includes dead trees. According to a recent For Sale post in one of the Billings Facebook buy-sell pages, someone is selling a dead tree for... wait for it... $8,000 (or best offer). You can see the listing HERE. The seller describes the uber-expensive tree like this,

60 plus year old black walnut tree for sale. This is a unique tree as there are 6 or less in the Billings and surrounding areas. Estimated at 40 ft tall. Main trunk is 12 ft long and 7 ft in circumference w/ many long and fully grown branches to use. Excellent tree for woodwork, carving, carpentry, etc. Buyer must pay for professional removal without damaging property or power lines. 8k OBO. Cash only. Do not ask me to ship!

What? You're telling me there are no shipping options available for a 40-foot tree? Get out of town. Second question... is this tree made out of solid gold? I mean, $8K seems a little rich.

Photo by Tom Hermans on Unsplash

Black Walnut trees are not native to Montana.

According to this lengthy PDF from the Natrona County ND extension office, the Black Walnut tree is native from the east coast to the upper midwest. It is not native to Montana. However, it does grow well in Zones 3 and above, according to the Montana Fruit Tree Company. The seller of the walnut tree in Billings claims in their post that this is one of just six Black Walnut trees in Billings. Some commenters on the post disagreed, stating they also have Black Walnut trees.

Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

Is this tree really worth $8,000?

Walnut is an expensive wood, often used for furniture, gun stocks, veneer, musical instruments, etc. At Home Depot you can buy 2"x8", four-foot-long pieces of live edge walnut for $150 each. You would need to get 53 of those pieces from the listed tree to equal the $8,000 asking price. That's not accounting for whatever it costs to have the tree professionally removed. This $8,000 "deal" doesn't seem like a very good one to me.