Love Food? 6 Restaurants You Can Buy Right Now in Billings

I love food. I like to eat it, cook it, and scroll through recipes just for fun. I also enjoy real estate and reading about business opportunities. While I'll probably never pursue my half-baked dream of owning my own bar/restaurant, it doesn't stop me from looking. During an internet search this week I found several Billings area restaurants are on the market. Prices start at well under $100,000 and climb from there.

Owning a restaurant isn't for the faint of heart.

Ask any mom-and-pop restaurant owner (or most small business owners, for that matter) what it's like running a restaurant and they'll probably tell you it's an incredible amount of work. The food industry is fiercely competitive, with long hours, rising food costs, and lousy employees all contributing to the list of challenges.

Food makes people happy.

I'm sure owning a restaurant can be quite stressful. Certainly harder than the job I have now. On the flip side, running a successful restaurant has got to be quite rewarding for owners who are passionate about food and hospitality. There are dozens of great locally-owned restaurants that are consistently packed, many with dinner reservations strongly recommended.

Want to give the restaurant business a shot? Here are six to check out.

American Fresh Sushi & Ramen - Listing Price $79,000

One of the most affordable entries on our list of Billings restaurants for sale is a sushi restaurant in the mall. Rimrock Mall receives over one million visitors per year according to the listing details, giving you an opportunity to reach lots of hungry shoppers. The property is marketed by Coldwell Banker Commercial, listing agent Nathan Matelich. See the listing HERE.

Rae Rae's Bakery - Listing Price $79,000

Is a bakery a restaurant? I say yes. Rae Rae's is best known for their awesomely reviewed gluten-free bread, pastries, cookies, etc. but they also make delicious sandwiches, pizzas, salads, and much more. Proprietary recipes and owner training are included with the purchase of the business. See the listing HERE, presented by Siobhan Warmer and Shaylee Green at Coldwell Banker Commercial.

Tippy Cow Cafe - Listing Price $1,350,000

At the corner of Airport Road and Main St in the Heights, the Tippy Cow was renovated in 2019. Approximately 45,000 cars pass by every day, according to the listing and the restaurant has been a popular spot for those searching for hearty breakfast entrees. Presented by Emilio Campos at T&E Realty, you can see the listing HERE.

Chalet Market - Listing Price $650,000

Chalet Market is one of my favorite places in Billings to get a sandwich and if you buy the business you get all three locations; the 24th St West store, the leased location in the lower level of the First Interstate Bank Tower, and the seasonal kiosk lease agreement at Rimrock Mall. Presented by George Warmer at Coldwell Banker Commercial, you can see the listing HERE.

3 North Bar and Restaurant - Listing Price Undisclosed

Steak lovers have been making the short drive to Acton for years to enjoy the great food and casual atmosphere at this popular restaurant and bar. Completely remodeled in 2015, with an immaculate kitchen it's ready for someone else to take over the dream. Price isn't disclosed, but if you'd like to learn more you can see the listing HERE, presented by T&E Realty.

The Pickle Barrel - Listing Price $595,000

The Pickle Barrel is one of my other favorite places in Billings to get a sandwich (gimme a mushroom steak, please!) and their Billings location was renovated in 2014. A high-traffic neighborhood on the fast-growing West End gives the opportunity for a new owner to reach lots of hungry sandwich lovers. Presented by George Warmer at Coldwell Banker Commercial, you can see the listing HERE.

Grab your hairnet and apron and jump into the restaurant business with one of the great opportunities.