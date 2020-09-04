BIL Receives $4.76 Million Grant for Airport Terminal Expansion

While most airports are still below 50 percent of normal travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Billings Logan International Airport has been seeing more travelers pass through the terminal. Earlier this year, BIL reported more passengers and freight passed through the airport in 2019 than in any other year, according to the Billings Gazette.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Expansion of the Billings Logan International Airport begins this month for phase one of the $55 millions dollar renovation, and a grant awarded to the airport this week will help fund the project.

According to a press release from Federal Aviation Administration, 405 airports will be awarded $1.2 billion in grants for airport security and infrastructure.

6 airports in Montana will receive the following grants according to the Federal Aviation Administration:

$4,903,905 for Helena Regional Airport to improve the aircraft rescue and firefighting building.

$4,764,805 for Billings Logan International Airport to expand the terminal building.

$2,641,842 for Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell to expand the terminal building.

$1,915,248 for Ravalli County Airport to construct a runway and taxiway, resurface the airport pavement and install a runway vertical/visual guidance system.

$756,995 for Missoula International Airport for Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE) infrastructure.

$733,276 for Thompson Falls Airport to reconstruct the runway and apron, improve runway lighting and signage, resurface airport pavement, and install a runway vertical/visual guidance system.

CLICK HERE to see the complete list of grants being awarded by the F.A.A.