Big Game Hunter Dies After Zombie Deer Comes Back from The Dead

Halloween is almost here, and so is the general rifle season. So why not share a story that involves a little bit of both? A story that will haunt you while you hunt. A story of a deer hunter who died after a deer he shot attacked him.

It all happened back in 2019 in Arkansas. A 66-year-old hunter shot a deer with a muzzleloader. They don't have any idea how long the hunter gave the deer to "expire." But, when the hunter was found he had multiple puncture wounds from the antlers.

According to KY3

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said it is unclear whether Alexander died from those puncture wounds, or from another cause, like a heart attack.

Even with rifle season upon us here in Montana, it is wise to let a deer lay for 10-20 minutes before approaching it. I personally have found myself in similar situations. With all the excitement of bagging a deer or elk, I have approached them too soon, not giving them enough time to expire. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks teach students in Hunter's Safety classes to approach a down animal slowly. I was always taught to poke the downed animal in the butt with my rifle barrel. I was also taught to make sure the animal is completely expired by poking them in the eye. If they blink, be ready to step back. You don't want to take the chance of spooking it or even facing the fate this poor hunter faced.

