The Billings Public Works Department is completing a water main replacement project this week, and that will interrupt service for a portion of downtown Billings tomorrow (Thursday 9/30).

According to the post on the @BillingsMtPublicWorks Twitter page, the water service will be interrupted beginning at approximately 7:30 am MDT on Thursday morning for two blocks along 2nd Avenue North, between 22nd Street and North 24th Street.

Customers that are in the water service interruption area have been notified of the upcoming outage, according to Billings Pubic Works. Yellowstone County Sheriffs, Hog Wild Cafe, and the Sage Tower Retirement Apartments are on 2nd Avenue North where the project is being completed.

According to a post on their Twitter page, Billings Public Works says water service should be returned to the area by 4pm on Thursday (9/30).

And for those who have business in the area of the water main replacement, BPW asks that you "watch for road crews" to keep their workers safe.

On Monday (9/27) Billings Public Works shared an update on the Main Street project in the Heights from the Montana Department of Transportation, and delays of up to 10 minutes are possible between Hilltop and US 287 (Bench) with work continuing on manhole's and water valve adjustments.

Median work also continues this week on Main Street between Logan and US 287 (Bench), according to the press release.

