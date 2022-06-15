By now you've heard the City of Billings has requested all residents to limit water usage, due to the city Water Treatment Plant being shut down from the flooding. And, like many of us, you may have rushed out to buy water and supplies just in case the city does experience water shortages.

We've had reports and first-hand imagery showing people buying up everything from bottled water to soda pop, beer and... toilet paper? (Cue flashbacks to COVID) Good news though, there are more options for you besides bottled water.

Fill up the tub!

When I lived on the farm in North Dakota, anytime a storm was headed our way (usually a Tornado or huge hail), we filled up the tub to the brim with water. In the event of something happening to the water system, at least we had enough water for a few days for cooking and drinking. (Just remember to boil it) We also had a surplus of 5-gallon water jugs on hand, which we would fill, as more emergency water.

Soda & Bottled Drinks

Remember, nearly everything in a bottle contains water. Water drowning in sugar... but water. At least for Billings, I would be shocked to see everything run out. Water bottles? Sure. Coke? Doubtful. Not to mention the plethora of tea, fizzy water and more.

Water Filtration Systems

Sure, bottled water MIGHT be sold out at your resident shop. But you can totally grab a water filter or pitcher with a filter built in. For the even more dire options, consider grabbing/ordering LifeStraws. Instant water filtration for hydration from a river or stream. This is a wild option, sure. But a quick drive up to a stream or river (that isn't debris filled) surely is a better option than going thirsty.

See? We'll be fine.

You've got plenty of choices! Don't panic, we'll get through this soon enough. The City of Billings Public Works Department says the National Weather Service expects the river to crest by days' end Wednesday (today). And they explained, with the treatment facility offline, we have around a day to day and a half of water.

Keep tuned into our stations, follow along on our mobile apps, and give our socials a "like" to stay in the know on this water situation!