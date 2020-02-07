Another Case of Vaping Related Disease Reported in Montana

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services has reported that another person has been diagnosed with a vaping related lung disease.

State Epidemiologist Laura Williamson provides details about the latest person to be diagnosed with EVALI (vaping product use-associated lung injury).

“Public health officials have identified an additional EVALI case,” said Williamson. “This is a person in his 20’s from Cascade County and they were hospitalized in January and are now recovering. We want the public to be aware that lung illness related to vaping is still a concern in Montana and nationally. The outbreak peaked in late September and we have seen a steady decline in Montana and across the country in the emergency rooms in lung injuries due to vaping, however, since we have identified a new case in Montana, it’s just a reminder that those who continue to use vaping products should remain vigilant and if they notice any respiratory symptoms that they should seek medical treatment. We also remind clinicians practicing in Montana to ask their patients about their vaping or e-cigarette history and be aware that these symptoms could be caused by vaping.”

Lisa Richidt, Senior Epidemiologist in the State of Montana Chronic Disease Bureau said there are several programs available for those who wish to get help with kicking the vaping habit.

“The main resource we have right now for young people wanting to quit is the ‘My Life-My Quit’ program,” said Richidt. “It’s specifically geared for youth under the age of 18 and it’s offered by the Montana Quit Line where they can call or text and they will receive a personal coach who will help them walk through and offer them support and resources to help them stop using vaping products.”

The current ban on selling flavored vaping products will continue until April 15.

According to Montana DPHHS:

‘As of January 21, 2020, 2,711 hospitalized lung injury cases associated with the use of e-cigarette, or vaping, products have been reported to CDC from 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 2 U.S. territories (Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands).

60 deaths have been confirmed in 27 states and the District of Columbia. Ages ranging from 17-75 years old.

As of January 21 2020, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has confirmed 7 cases in Montana, which includes 1 death.

While Emergency Department visits associated with possible EVALI have declined, they have not returned to levels before June 2019 and EVALI remains a concern.’