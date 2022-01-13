A house that is being touted as the most expensive private residence in the United States has just gone on the market, and it's so staggeringly large and elaborate that it's almost hard to comprehend. The California estate simply known as "The One" boasts every amenity one could possibly conceive of, attached to a whopping price tag of $295 million.

The titanic estate in the ultra-exclusive Platinum Triangle area in Bel Air, Calif., features a jaw-dropping 21 bedrooms and 49 bathrooms, with a total of 105,000 square feet — which, as TopTenRealEstateDeals.com points out, is nearly twice as large as the White House. For that kind of price tag, whoever buys the house will be rubbing elbows with some recognizable neighbors who include Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus and Kylie Jenner.

The jaw-dropping estate comes along with a private nightclub, a full-service beauty salon, a wellness spa, a 10,000-square-foot rooftop deck, a 400-foot private outdoor running track with glass walls that overlooks the city and a private movie theater with seating for more than 40 people.

Other highlights include a two-story library/office with a balcony and three windowed walls, a custom bar, a cigar lounge, a four-lane private bowling alley, a putting green, a full gym, a tennis court, a 10,000-bottle wine cellar and a garage that holds more than 30 cars and includes two car-display turntables.

The estate also includes five indoor and outdoor pools, one of which is a 64-foot indoor pool with its own attached juice bar.

The ultra-luxurious property sits on 3.8 prime acres surrounded by a moat on three sides, offering 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Mountains.

The One was once projected to list for as much as $500 million upon completion. Construction ran into long delays, which have caused massive financial distress for the developer. The $295 million asking price is actually a deal, comparatively, and if it actually sells for that, it will mark the most expensive private home sale in the U.S.

Aaron Kirman of Compass in Beverly Hills and Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates in Beverly Hills hold the listing on The One. If it does not sell prior, it will go to Concierge Auctions for an online auction on Feb. 28.

See pictures of the astounding estate below.