Amber Alert Issued for Woman with Child Headed for Missoula
An Amber Alert has been issued for a white 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with the Montana license number 734286 B that is suspected on route to Missoula.
The suspect has been identified as 41 year-old Michelle Ferguson, a white woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weights 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Ferguson is the non-custodial mother of 14 year-old Rhiannon McGuire.
Ferguson is reported to have mental health issues, and may be a threat to the life of her daughter.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michelle Furguson and Rhiannon McGuire is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at 406-758-5610 or call 9-1-1.
