Montana Attorney General Tim Fox says he will not seek the U. S. Senate seat now held by Democrat Jon Tester.

Colorado man held on $95,000 bond in Missoula on charges of attempted deliberate homicide and aggravated assault.

Missoula man held on $20,000 bail for allegedly forging $12,000 in checks from his own mother's account.

Mostly sunny and warm in western Montana today, with highs in the low 80's.