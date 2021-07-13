2021 Is The Hottest Start To Summer In Missoula Since 1893

As you may have noticed, it's been pretty hot in Missoula lately. A few weeks back, we hit triple-digit temperatures, and we've been floating around in the 90-degree range ever since. And if you thought that maybe we'd start to move past it soon... think again. Just looking at the forecast for the next two weeks, I'm not seeing anything below 93 degrees.

And if this summer feels hotter than usual to you, there's a reason for that: according the National Weather Service Missoula, this has been the hottest start to a summer on record, going all the way back to 1893. In nearly 130 years, it's never been this hot at this time of the year in Missoula.

At this rate, it's looking like this could beat the record for hottest summer in Missoula overall, which was set back in 2007.

The heat this year has been causing problems, especially when it comes to wildfires. Right now, Missoula's fire danger is listed as "Extreme," and we've already had a few brushes with low air quality due to smoke.

So be safe out there and try to stay cool. Here's a list of organizations working to decrease climate change that you can donate to.

