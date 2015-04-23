39 year-old Jacob Nicholls appeared in Missoula Justice Court on Thursday afternoon for strangling his wife so severely that she suffered a stroke.

According to court documents, Missoula County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home in Frenchtown at about 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, where Nicholls was reported to be choking a woman identified only as Jane Doe. A witness told deputies that Nicholls told the woman he was going to kill her, then Nicholls struck and choked her until she lost consciousness.

Doe was transported to the hospital where she was placed in the Intensive Care Unit and it was determined that she had suffered a stroke.

Nicholls has been charged with felony aggravated assault causing permanent or life threatening injuries and misdemeanor unlawful restraint. The possible penalties are up to 20 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Deputy Missoula County Attorney asked Judge Marie Anderson for $200,000 bond, due to the serious nature of the charges, and the judge agreed.