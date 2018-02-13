Taco John's in the heights presented the Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County with a very wonderful gift. During their recent Nachos Navidad promotion the proceeds were donated to help out the kids at the Boys & Girls Club Of Yellowstone County. This is so very generous of them.

The Boys And Girls Clubhouse have five in and or around our community. The clubs serves over 750 members a day. That is pretty incredible to say the least. They provide them with not only fun but the feeling of safety year round. They want members to be able to realize their potential as productive, caring, responsible people. The check was presented on February 7th at 9:30am at the heights Taco John's on Main Street. I personally think it so wonderful they help so many kids. From art to math, science, and even technology these kids will learn so much from such a great organization. Thank you to Taco John's for supporting our youth.