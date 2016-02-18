10 of Montana’s Best Hot Springs
Native Montanans probably knew that the state is home to more than 61 hot springs, according to onlyinyourstate.com. I had no idea.
Now, my mission is to soak my bod in each of them. Where to go first? Some are closer to Billings than others
Need a little break, maybe sometime away? Who says you have to leave the state to enjoy a great vacation? Did you fall a little short on Valentine's Day? This might be the perfect way to make it up to that person.
Chico Hot Springs
Chico is a family-friendly resort and is a favorite among locals. The original Chico Warm Springs Hotel opened in 1900.
Norris Hot Springs
The setting is rustic and peaceful, the grounds are kept clean and the soaking is affordable. Norris Hot Springs even offers live poolside music, food and beverages
Fairmont Hot Springs
Fairmont Hot Springs is family-friendly. It offers a 350-foot water slide, two soaking tubs, a huge indoor swimming pool, a golf course, a children’s playground and a spa.
Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort
Stay in a private cabin or book a room at the resort. Quinn's Hot Springs Resort has a lot to offer.
Lolo Hot Springs
Restaurants and casinos, pool and the hot springs. Plenty to do at Lolo Hot Springs even if you don't plan on taking a dip.
Jackson Hot Springs
Fly fishing, skiing, fine dining and a soaking pool of all natural mineral water. Jackson Hot Springs is where Montanans go to enjoy the best parts of the state.
Bozemam Hot Springs
Not just hot springs but spa, fitness center, and cold plunges. Need to recharge your batteries? Bozeman Hot Springs might be the spot.
Elkhorn Hot Springs
From the video it looks like this place is pet-friendly. You can take the entire family to this one.
Sleeping Buffalo Hot Springs
This video shows more than just sleeping buffalo
Boulder Hot Springs
OK, this video is a little long but it will give you a nice overview of Boulder Hot Springs. Sweetie! :)