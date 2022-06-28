10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.

Ryan Leaf - Charles M. Russell High School, Great Falls

Ryan Leaf was one of the biggest draft prospects in the 1998 NFL Draft, alongside Peyton Manning. Unfortunately, the Great Falls native became known as one of the worst draft busts in NFL history.

Bud Luckey - Senior High School, Billings

Luckey is the designer of the character Woody from the popular Toy Story movie franchise. Woody was originally a ventriloquist dummy, however, Luckey suggested he become a cowboy doll with a pull-string. The look is now iconic.

Evel Knievel - Butte High School

This Butte-born stuntman was known worldwide for his amazing and daring motorcycle jumps. His son became the first person to ever jump the Grand Canyon on a motorcycle. How awesome is that?

Reggie Watts - Great Falls High School

Watts grew up in a military family, who moved around Europe before settling in Great Falls, where he graduated high school. He's currently the leader of the house band "Melissa" on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Stuart Long - Capital High School, Helena

Father Stuart Long of Helena passed away in 2014 from a progressive muscle disorder. Actor Mark Wahlberg decided that his story needed to be told to the world, and made a movie this year called Father Stu.

Dan Carpenter - Helena High School

Carpenter graduated in Helena and went to college in Missoula before being signed to the Miami Dolphins in 2008. He's been to one Pro Bowl and has a field goal percentage that's nearly 84%. Not bad.

Stephanie Quayle - Bozeman High School

Quayle hails from Bozeman, and is not only a popular country music artist, but is also an ambassador for Bass Pro Shops. She made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2018

Huckleberry "Huck" Seed - Corvallis High School

Probably the Montanan with the coolest name on this list, Seed grew up in Corvallis and won the World Series of Poker Main Event in 1996, as well as the National Heads-Up Poker Tournament in 2009. He was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 2020.

Dave Dickenson - Charles M. Russell High School, Great Falls

Arguably the best Montanan to ever play football professionally, Dickenson graduated from CMR in Great Falls with a perfect GPA, had his number retired by the school, and went on to win two Grey Cups in the Canadian Football League. He's been on the coaching staff for the Calgary Stampeders since 2009, and their head coach since 2016.

Flint Rasmussen - Havre High School

Rasmussen is the most famous rodeo clown in the sport of bull riding and is a born and bred Montanan. He's been a member of the PBR since 1998 and has won PRCA Clown of the Year 8 times.

Montana has an impressive resume of famous people. Were there any you didn't know about? And, were there any that I missed? Let us know!

