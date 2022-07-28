Did This Famous Actress Really Fake Being From Montana?

There have been many famous people from Montana; lots of them I've talked about previously. But have you heard of famous people saying that they're from Montana, but really aren't? As it turns out, one of the most prolific actresses and comediennes in America once held the claim that she was from Butte, but was actually born in Jamestown, New York.

This all started thanks to a new Amazon Prime documentary.

In the documentary, Lucy and Desi, it was revealed that Lucille Ball once went by the name Diane Belmont, during which time, she also started telling people that she was from Butte, Montana. Yes, the I Love Lucy star really said that she was from the Treasure State.

After digging deeper, it was also found that Ball wanted to create a feature film featuring herself and her husband, Desi Arnaz, titled Beulah from Butte. This movie was never made, and it's assumed that the inspiration for this film was from Ball's claim in her early career. It's unfortunate that the film wasn't made, because I think it would have been an interesting film and a look into what Hollywood would have thought about Montana at the time.

I don't think any other actors have ever faked being from Montana.

I know there are tons of famous people, and even actors, that are actually from Montana. However, I think it's also interesting that someone with such prestige like Lucille Ball would have faked her own birthplace. Nonetheless, it's still super interesting and cool to learn about one of the best actresses and comediennes in American history.

Lucy and Desi is a really fascinating documentary looking into the life of Lucille Ball. It is free to watch on Amazon Prime, and I highly recommend it. I also recommend checking out this video from MsMojo.com on YouTube talking about the documentary and its surprising facts.

