Yellowstone National Park Opening East Entrance Road

The East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park is located about an hour west of Cody, Wyoming, and according to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, this road to Yellowstone was called “the most beautiful 50 miles in America” by Teddy Roosevelt.

Beginning tomorrow (Friday 5/7), the East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass) and Lake Village to Canyon Village will open to public motorists in Yellowstone National Park, according to a press release.

Weather-permitting, East Entrance Road will open into YNP at 8am MDT on Friday, May 7, but they report "significant snowpack still exists in the Sylvan Pass area," and Yellowstone Park Rangers will be monitoring "avalanche conditions," according to the press release.

Conditions in Yellowstone can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions.

Travelers planning to travel into Yellowstone National Park can find out current road conditions by calling (307) 344-2117, or CLICK HERE for the current road status from the YNP website.

Yellowstone National Park will open the following roads on May 14, if conditions permit:

South Entrance to West Thumb

Lake Village to West Thumb

West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)

Opening of Cooke City to Chief Joseph Highway is planned for May 13, while YNP says the Beartooth Pass is scheduled to open on May 28.

Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Village will be closed for the entire 2021 season, according to the National Park Service.

Yellowstone recently announced they will become the first national park to test an unmanned, automated shuttle service beginning May 24, when a "low-speed, electric, automated vehicle (AV) shuttle technology" will be used to shuttle park visitors "within the Canyon Village campground, visitor services, and adjoining visitor lodging area."

