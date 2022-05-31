Despite whether you think charging to plastic is a good practice or not, more than 80 percent of all Americans have at least one credit card. It's also not uncommon for Americans to have more than one line of credit. Out of the whole of Montana, we here in Yellowstone County have the lowest amount of debt. Let's take a look at the numbers.

Where does your county rank on the list?

This chart from SmartAsset.com takes a look at the average income and wealth in every county in Montana and measures the amount of average credit card debt as a percentage of both. Yellowstone County is tied with Ravalli County in debt as a percentage of wealth and has slightly more debt to income than Lewis and Clark County, which gives them the best score of 86.15.

In terms of states with the most debt overall, Montana actually ranks second-most in the nation behind only Alaska. According to WalletHub.com, Montana's overall debt averages $2,249 in debt. This is estimated to take a year and two months to fully pay off with interest.

What's the best thing to do to pay off your credit cards?

While there are many resources for those who need to pay off their credit card debt, the biggest thing anyone can do is to stay organized. Credit.com says that you should gather all the information on your credit card bills first. Then, make a budget and find out exactly what your payment minimums are. If you need help making your payments, you can find ways to consolidate debt or get financial assistance.

I think it's super interesting that the most populous county in Montana has some of the lowest credit card debt in the state. What do you think about these results? Let us know on social media.

