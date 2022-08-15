Who Won The “Warrior Taste Fest” in Bozeman?

The food, the whiskey, the warriors...sounds like a great country song, doesn't it?

I had the great honor of being the emcee for the Warrior Taste Fest event on Friday night in Bozeman. Taste Fest is THE big fundraiser for an incredible organization- Warriors & Quiet Waters (WQW).

When retired USMC Colonel Brian Gilman, the CEO of WQW, asked if I would help out with WQW, I told him I'm not good at fishing, and I was never that great of a soldier. "But do you care about serving veterans? That's what we care about."

That describes the 600-plus people inside the room at Warrior Taste Fest every year. Whether they've served or not, they care about serving those who've served.

At the Warrior Taste Fest they had a record 38 vendors this year. Attendees got to vote on their favorite booth this year for food, beer, and cocktails. Who won in each category?

Food: Seven restaurant in Bozeman.

Cocktails: Wild Rye Distillery

Beer: Bridger Brewing (check out the photo of their rep in the main photo above celebrating the big win)

Here's some photos from the event. Hats off to Sgt. Mack with Studio MacLeod for some incredible photos further below:

