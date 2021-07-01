The countdown to kickoff has crept inside of 70 days. And that two-game taste of spring football in April has fans salivating for more.

If you're planning on being a part of what are hopefully packed houses at Washington-Grizzly Stadium for Montana football starting with the home opener September 11, but not a season ticket holder, here are some things you need to know.

Can't attend all the games and hoping to purchase single-game tickets and be there when you can? The timeline to purchase single-game tickets for the upcoming Montana Grizzly football season is set, with priority groups able to secure their seats as soon as July 12, and opening up to the general public a week later on July 19.

Quarterback Club and Grizzly Scholarship Association members will have first access to both home AND away single-game tickets beginning the morning of Monday, July 12. These tickets include first access to the Montana/Montana State game and UM's season opener at the University of Washington in Seattle on September 4.

On Wednesday, July 14, existing season ticket holders who have already purchased their 2021 seats can get priority access to additional single-game seats. The following Monday, July 19, single-game tickets go on sale to the general public.

Home and away single-game tickets available to priority groups on the following dates:

Available NOW: 2021 Season Tickets

July 12: Quarterback Club and GSA Members

July 14: Existing season ticket holders

July 19: General public

Also available: Roaming Griz season ticket packages (These are at a great price. Your purchase guarantees you reserved tickets. The condition is they are issued in the best remaining seats available, so you you never know where you might be sitting)

To secure your tickets online visit GrizTix.com, email griztix@umontana.com, or call the Adams Center Ticket Office at 1-888-MONTANA.

Here's to a great season and we hope you can join over 25,000 of your closest friends!