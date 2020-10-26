Welcome Home to Montana’s 189th Aviation [VIDEO]

Montana soldiers are now back home on Treasure State soil. The soldiers with the 189th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) made it back to Montana on Saturday, following a year long deployment overseas.

Welcome home! Soldiers with the 1-189th GSAB landed at the Helena Army Aviation Support Facility today after a year-long deployment. If you would like to share your photos of your loved ones returning home, send them to montananationalguard(at)gmail.com

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the general public wasn't allowed to greet the soldiers at the airport. Instead, a number of people showed up with vehicles and flags adorned the road back into Helena to welcome the soldiers home.

According to the Helena IR:

The 1-189th GSAB departed Montana in October 2019 and conducted operations throughout the Middle East; including Kuwait, Iraq and Syria, according to the MTNG. The battalion, headquartered in Kuwait, was part of the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade from the Minnesota Army National Guard.

Some soldiers were able to return to airports closer to their hometowns. KTVH-TV reports that about 240 soldiers in total returned from the deployment.

Check out the below video of their homecoming: MONTANA’S 1-189TH GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION COMING HOME, by SPC Emily Simonson and MSgt Michael Touchette

