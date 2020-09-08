Warrior Wishes of Montana Smash and Dash Fundraiser (9/12)

If the stress of 2020 is making you feel the urge to break stuff, perhaps it's time to seek professional help. Or, come out to Fat Fender Freddy's Bar and Grill on Saturday, September 12 as they host the Warrior Wishes of Montana "Smash and Dash Fundraiser" and take a few swings at an old car.

These types of fundraisers are always a fun way to blow off some steam by taking a sledgehammer to a car and smashing away! You get three swings for $10. Go big and drop a $20 for six good smacks on the hapless car. The smashing and party is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, 9/12, with live music from 4 - 7 p.m. Get there early for your best opportunity to smash the good stuff, like mirrors, windows, and taillights.

Credit: Google

If you've never been to Fat Fender Freddy's, I'm sure you driven past many times on your way to Red Lodge. Freddy's is located right across the Yellowstone River bridge south of Laurel at 1517 US Hwy 212 S. You have to check out the tire swings at the bar. They're a lot of fun, especially after a few drinks.

Make it a Saturday afternoon in Laurel and come check out the 3rd annual Laurel Exchange Club's Field of Flags, a display of 1,000 US flags in the South Elementary baseball field. It's free to see and is a powerful display. Then head over to Fat Fender Freddy's and smash a car for a great cause. There will also be raffles, a 50/50 drawing, food, and door prizes.

Warrior Wishes Montana is "dedicated to providing healthy, charitable activities to its members and community through outreach and support while maintaining the highest standards according to Montana Nonprofit Corporation Act, Title 35, Chapter 2 of the Montana Code Annotated." This fundraiser is to help veterans and their families during the upcoming holiday season.