Vikings Invade Montana

It took them a bit longer than other invasions, but Vikings will be firmly established in Bozeman, Montana, starting this weekend - but only for a while. The Museum of the Rockies opens a new exhibit for the summer with all sorts of artifacts sent from Sweden and presented for the first time ever in the United States.

"The Vikings Begin" includes boat burial artifacts, helmets, swords, jewelry, glass vessels and bowls and will be on display starting Saturday, May 29 and will be in Montana thoughout the summer, moving on to conquer some other territory after September 19.

A Montana State University news release details the exhibit - starting with how the Vikings viewed the outside world, how it interfaces with their spiritual and even magical beliefs, and then how they used oceans and rivers to "explore" other places.

The collection, on loan from the Gustavianum Uppsala University Museum in Sweden, includes Viking weapons and some jewelry, along with "objects of magical importance." The themes of the exhibit include Viking warfare, maritime trade, ship burials, Norse gods, the Baltic Sea and how early Viking society included the role of women.

Most of the information presented in the display is from research from Dr. Neil Price, Charlotte Hedenstierna-Jonsen and John Ljungkvist. Again, this is first time this exhibit has been presented in the U.S. You can find out more about it and all the other amazing attractions of the Museum of the Rockies at MSU at their website. And, try to arrange your visit to enjoy their planetarium.