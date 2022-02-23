Mentally Travel To These Warm Places With Mark

I was going through my phone this morning, desperately looking for something to write about. Since it's so cold outside, I wanted to transport your mind to somewhere warm and happy today.

This particular "warm place" is the 8th tee box at Double Arrow Golf Course in Seeley Lake. I haven't played there in a few years but plan to get back there this summer. It's a great little course cut through the forest. Add in a little more water than you might expect, and you've got a nice place to play. When you're done, you can get a steak at the Double Arrow Resort.

Golfing at Seeley Lake, Montana Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

I won't bore you with several shots taken in Mexico this year. Although when you go to the same resort a couple of times, you really don't have to take many new pictures because they end up looking almost identical to last year's pictures.

Resort in Mexico that Mark likes Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

But I will say that a pizza cooked in the wood-fired oven by the pool, along with a bucket of Corona Lights on ice sound pretty good while I'm looking out the frozen studio window this morning.

No matter if there are any more Flakes Trips or not, I will go back to the Iberostar Grand Rose Hall in Jamaica. That place was amazing!

And if you want to google an amazing golf course, check out Cinnamon Hill. Its sister course, White Witch, is equally as gorgeous but I didn't get a chance to play it.

See? Now I'm all warm and happy again.