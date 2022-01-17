Three Homicides Reported During a Violent Montana Weekend

Two separate incidents resulted in three shooting deaths in Montana over the weekend, including a teenage victim.

The Associated Press reports that in Three Forks, two brothers were shot to death in the early-morning hours of Saturday. The sheriff's office identified the victims on Sunday as 32-year-old Chase Estabrook of Butte and 31-year-old Brendan Estabrook of Three Forks. Their bodies were taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for autopsies.

The Three Forks sheriff's office also said that a 24-year-old suspect is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and the gun has been located. Sheriff Dan Springer said the victims and the shooter had been involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.

Associated Press and the Billings Police Department also released information on the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. The report from the Billings PD states, "Officers were dispatched at 2:09 Sunday morning to a parking lot in the 400 block of Constitution for a shooting. Upon arrival, they were unable to locate anyone involved. However, officers did locate empty shell casings.

"A few minutes later, a local hospital called dispatch to report that a victim had been dropped off at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. The victim, a 15-year-old male from Billings, later died."

The boy's name has not been released. As in the Three Forks case, an autopsy is planned and the victim's identity will be released by the county coroner.

Billings Police also said the incident reportedly involved a disturbance between multiple parties.