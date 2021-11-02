By Monday, This Will Be The Only Entrance Into Yellowstone

If you want to enjoy Yellowstone National Park by vehicle, there are a limited number of days left to get in, except for one entrance that will remain open through the winter.

According to the press release from the National Park Service, the West, South, and East entrances into Yellowstone will be closing at 12:01 am MDT on Monday, November 8.

Once roads in Yellowstone National Park close on Monday, they'll stay closed for vehicle travel until the spring. Preparations for the winter season also begin next week for snowmobile and snow coach travel through YNP that begins on Wednesday, December 15.

Skiing and snowshoeing are also popular in the park when Yellowstone annually closes in early November.

There will be one entrance open into Yellowstone National Park through the winter months and that's the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana. Weather permitting, the road is open year-round through Mammoth Hot Springs to the Northeast Entrance and communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana.

Because the Beartooth Pass is closed for the season, travel east of Cooke City is not possible until the spring.

If you are planning a trip through the park this winter, here are some things to know from the National Park Service:

Prepare for changing weather conditions.

Have flexible travel plans.

Expect limited services. This time of year, most services are open in Mammoth Hot Springs and closed elsewhere in the park. Check Operating Hours and Seasons for details.

Anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.

Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice.

You can get road information for the park by calling (307) 344-2117, or get updates to your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.

CLICK HERE to get live road updates from Yellowstone National Park.

