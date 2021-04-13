Some Tips for Spring Lawn Care, and a LIVE Show from Billings

Bottom line up front: If you're in the Billings area, and you have something you want to talk about, and if you want to join us on the radio- come on down THIS FRIDAY to J & L Industries on the Billings West End.

We will be at J & L Industries for an entire LIVE show of Montana Talks. We will kick off around 6 a.m. for the early morning hours of Montana Talks- which is heard in the Billings, Bozeman, and Livingston areas. Then at 8 the Flathead joins us. And at 9 a.m. the rest of the state tunes in. Come on down and say hello and jump on the mic between 6 and 10 a.m. Friday at J & L Industries, 2948 S 51st St W, Billings, MT.

By the way, J & L Industries is a very cool veteran-owned shop. They specialize in all sorts of small engine repair, but especially lawn mowers and snow blowers etc. If you haven't been following their Facebook page, they've been sharing some good Springtime tips, like this one:

If you have not done so, it would be a great time to start your mowers, trimmers and other summer equipment. Just let them run for 5 minutes at about half speed and turn them off.

And of course, in the summer time they say that is the best time to start your snow blower:

This is something you need to do so the gas in the carburetor is changed out with much better gas from the gas tank. Also, if you have any gas powered equipment that has not been started in three months or more now is a good time to get those going to.

If you're in the Billings area, come on down and say hello Friday morning.

Otherwise, catch Montana Talks LIVE on the following stations statewide from 9-10 a.m.:

Billings: Newstalk 95.5 and 95.1 FM, 970 AM KBUL

Bozeman: 1450 KMMS

Livingston: 1340 KPRK

Missoula: AM930 and 99.7 FM KMPT

Kalispell: 880AM and 107.9 FM KJJR

Glendive: 1400AM and 103.1FM KXGN

Forsyth: KIKC 1250 AM, 94.5FM

Lewistown: KQPZ 95.9 FM

Wolf Point: 92.7FM KVCK

Fort Peck: 107.1FM KVCK

Shelby: 1150AM KSEN

Great Falls: 102.7FM KINX

Helena: 95.9FM KCAP

Butte: 1370 AM and 94.7 FM KXTL

Scobey: 95.7FM KCGM

Plentywood: 100.1FM KATQ

And after you're done cutting the grass this Spring and Summer- maybe you can find a nice beverage to enjoy.