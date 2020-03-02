Small Earthquake Shakes Area Near Yellowstone National Park

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A small earthquake shook an area near Yellowstone National Park on Saturday close to the Idaho-Montana border.

The quake was felt just after 6 a.m. near Cliff Lake about 30 miles northwest of West Yellowstone, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake had a 3.9 preliminary magnitude and was 3.7 miles deep, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage. Residents from West Yellowstone to Bozeman reported feeling it.