A semi-truck driver didn't have much luck on St. Patrick's Day trying to make the turn in front of MetraPark, and the result caused some traffic headaches for commuters trying to get to their green beer this afternoon (Wednesday 3/17).

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the Montana Department of Transportation reported the rollover on US-87 at the intersection of 1st Avenue North and Highway 87.

The Billings Police Department is directing traffic around MetraPark, while crews continue to upright the semi-trailer, and clear the round hay bales that were covering Highway 87 at 1st Avenue North.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

