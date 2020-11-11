Roads Turn to Ice During Wednesday Commute in Billings

From our 23rd floor studios in the DoubleTree Hotel, the hundreds of brake lights from cars stopped on downtown streets, made it look like a big display of Christmas lights spread across the city.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The afternoon commute took an icy turn today (Wednesday 11/11), following some afternoon snow, temperatures quickly dropped into the lower 20's, causing several accidents around Billings.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there were multiple semi's involved in a crash around 4:30pm this afternoon on I-90, about 2 miles east of King Avenue in Billings. By 5:30pm, traffic was backed up for several miles in the eastbound lane of I-90.

Around 5:45pm tonight, there were emergency crews reported on Grand Avenue near Senior High School, and traffic on 4th Avenue North was seen backed up all the way to 27th Street. The MDT also reported a jack-knifed semi just before 6pm tonight on US 287, about 20 miles north of Billings.

Commuters using Airport Road also found that conditions were nearly impossible to drive in, with cars seen driving less than 10 mph, and all-wheel drive vehicles struggling to gain traction going up to the Rims.

With low temperatures expected to be close to single digits tonight, road conditions will continue to be icy through the morning commute, but should begin to warm up with high temperatures on Thursday expected to be near 40.