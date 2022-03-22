Pro-Life Crisis Pregnancy Center Expanding in Montana

Montana is very fortunate to have pro-life crisis pregnancy centers all across the state. These pregnancy centers are faith based organizations focused on helping young women in particular not just with support in their pregnancy, but also with other health resources.

The bottom line- these vital health care clinics provide young women an alternative to the Planned Parenthood abortion clinics.

LaVie is the very well respected crisis pregnancy center in Billings, Montana. Recently, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow spoke at a fundraising banquet for LaVie that featured 1,500 supporters.

LaVie Executive Director Cindy Nordstog tells us that the crisis pregnancy centers located on the Billings West End and the Billings Heights will now move into one consolidated location with expanded services.

When complete, the space will accommodate all of LaVie's current services, staff, and volunteers under one roof. The organization anticipates expanding services to include more prenatal education classes, pregnancy support and mentoring, a possible baby boutique, and increased capacity to engage with clients through events and programming.

The new location was funded thanks to the Gianforte Family Foundation, the sale of their Broadwater Avenue clinic location, and other fundraising efforts.