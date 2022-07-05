Popular Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Enjoys Montana Over the 4th

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is definitely a rockstar in the conservative movement and among Montana Republicans. The popular Florida governor got to enjoy Montana's Flathead Valley over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT), who is now running for Montana's new Western Congressional District, shared this via social media:

Good to see my old friend, fellow Navy man, and Florida’s great Governor Ron DeSantis over the weekend. He and Montana’s own Governor Greg Gianforte are leading the country in implementing principled policies that ensure individual freedoms and parental rights and break the woke agenda. Great patriots!

One event attendee tells me that Governor DeSantis was with his family in Whitefish, Montana for the 4th and had an event Saturday morning. Gov. DeSantis told attendees that his kids "absolutely love Montana." He says they were fishing, swimming, and playing "from sun up to sun down."

The event attendee added, "He spoke about policy victories they’ve had in Florida like those to ensure parents rights are protected, encourage more law enforcement to move to Florida, reopen quickly after COVID, and improve public education. Many overlapping priorities with our own great Governor (Gianforte)."

DeSantis has been spot on since the start of the pandemic. He's made common sense decisions that kept Florida's economy and schools largely open, while also balancing health needs. Florida has had better health stats than the Democrat-led states which locked down and forced all sorts of mandates on their citizens.

Laughably, the Governor of California tried running an ad in Florida urging people to move to California. California has faced an exodus of people, especially since the COVID lockdowns and mandates.