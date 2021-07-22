With the struggle to find workers, some recent technical issues with equipment, and the new direction of Hollywood, a Yellowstone County landmark announced they may have to permanently close following this season.

According to a post on their Facebook page from July 20, the owners of Amusement Park Drive-In say they are currently "in a difficult position," and have to determine if operations will continue past this fall, or if this season will be their final run.

In the post, management of the Drive-In apologized to their "faithful movie goers" for recent technical difficulties at the theater, after a screen projector bulb "blew up" allowing for only one drive-in movie screen to be available each night.

Credit: Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

The management team at Amusement Park Drive-In Theater said they are "spread thin" with no help currently available, and according to their Facebook post, the releasing of movies right to streaming has also been playing a factor in their struggle.

OBVIOUSLY LAST YEAR WAS A DIASTER WITH NO NEW MOVIES BEING RELEASED. ALL OF THE ABOVE HAS PUT US IN A DIFFICULT POSITION OF POSSIBLY HAVING TO CLOSE THE DRIVE-IN AFTER LABOR DAY WEEKEND AND POSSIBLY FOREVER -Amusement Park Drive-In via Facebook

In the post on Facebook, Amusement Park Drive-In said the decision is "not set in stone," but did say they're concerned about the future of the drive-in.

Credit: Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

Fans showed support for the drive-in on Facebook, with some saying they would volunteer to clean and work to help the theater get through it, and others suggesting a "support the theater" event or online fundraiser.

Management of the Amusement Park Drive-In thanked their "faithful regulars" on Facebook, saying they "appreciate the support for the last 16 years."

According to a post on their Facebook, Amusement Park Drive-In Theater is open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through the rest of the summer.

