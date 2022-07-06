“Not Kid Friendly” Pride Float at 4th of July Parade in Livingston?

If you're L, if you're G, if you're B, if you're T, or if you're Q...you do you. That's your business. This is America. People have the freedom to be who they want to be. Whatever floats your boat. Or, shall we say, whatever floats your parade float.

That being said, did the 4th of July parade in Livingston, Montana feature a parade float that was not kid and family friendly?

We had a couple callers into our radio show complain about a parade float that they said was included in the 4th of July parade in Livingston.

Here's what one caller, Jake from Livingston, had to say:

The pride float that went through, I felt was very inappropriate for children's eyes. I have a young family myself, and I actually left after seeing it. I don't know if you've seen any pictures of it, or if anyone's seen it. But, I mean, that was just totally unacceptable. And I don't understand why this is being condoned and allowed for our children to see such things. I mean, whoever thought that that was okay to put into the parade- I don't know what they were smoking.

Jake added that he isn't here "to judge anyone" on their sexual preference.

It's just- that was not kid friendly at all. And for all those families to be there and to have this force fed to us. When are people gonna say enough is enough?...I've been born and raised in Montana, my whole entire life, and I never would have thought something like that would be rolling down the streets in a Montana town. But people need to understand that this isn't in some far off distant land anymore. It's right here at our back doorstep, and the silent majority needs to start standing up and saying something.

Jake told his 3 year old and 5 year old not to look and to close their eyes, but said they had already seen it and asked him about it.

Here's a video posted by Eric Cecil on YouTube that is reportedly from the parade in Livingston.

