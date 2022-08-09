UPDATE 12:20 PM:

An emergency notification was posted on the Montana State University Billings Facebook page just before 11 am MDT on Tuesday (8/9) warning those on campus to lock their buildings due to a possible threat.

According to the post, MSU Billings "received reports of a potential gunman coming to University Campus," and currently has all buildings and departments on lockdown.

In the notification, MSUB directed everyone not to leave their departments until there is an all-clear given. Anyone not already on the campus should stay away.

Billings Police also responded to requests for assistance while campus police sweep the school, according to a Tweet at 11:36 a.m.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to MSUB Police, or you can call 406-657-2222.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.

