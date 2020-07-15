The Billings Police reported an accident involving a motorcycle and a Chevy Malibu that happened late Tuesday evening (7/14), sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

In a message on the BillingsPD Twitter page, Sgt. Becker reported that at 8:46pm (Tuesday), a Chevy Malibu was waiting to turn north onto 8th street west, when a motorcycle traveling westbound on Broadwater Avenue "at a reportedly high rate of speed," ran into the side of the Malibu at it turned north.

Credit: Google

According to the BPD tweet, the driver of the Chevy Malibu did not see the motorcycle before attempting to turn north onto 8th street west. No one in the Malibu was injured, according to the report.