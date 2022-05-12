Montana Trooper Recognized with “Top Cop” Award in DC

I'm looking forward to seeing Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen at the big Montana Shooting Sports Association banquet in Missoula on Saturday night. We got the chance to catch up with the AG on Thursday morning as National Police Week is underway, and law enforcement memorial services take place across the nation this week as well.

The AG hosted a ceremony in Helena honoring law enforcement and fallen officers to kick off the week. On Thursday, he spoke at a memorial in Missoula. There is also an event in Sidney on Saturday, May 14.

He also told us about the great news recognizing one of Montana's incredible highway patrol troopers.

MHP Trooper Amanda Villa was set to receive an honorable mention TOP COPS Award Thursday from the National Association of Police Organizations at an event in Washington, DC. Hundreds of nominations are received, one TOP COP case is selected from each state.

As the AG's office notes:

On June 15, 2021, MHP Trooper Amanda Villa was in Broadwater County to help with roadblocks for the Deep Creek Canyon Fire when a DNRC helicopter landed hard in front of her and tipped over from the strong winders. Without hesitation, Trooper Villa got out of her squad car, attempted to radio for additional resources, and then ran right toward the helicopter that was starting on fire. Without regard for her personal safety, Trooper Villa went under the helicopter and pulled the four remaining passengers to safety.

We were first to report the details of Trooper Villa's heroic rescue last summer. Here was the video as the dashcam video was released. In July of last year she was also recognized with the Montana Highway Patrol's Medal of Valor.

Here's the photo from Thursday's event in Washington:

