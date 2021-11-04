Montana Takes on Northern Colorado This Week in a Battle of the Bears

The Montana Grizzlies are heading back on the road this Saturday to take on Northern Colorado. The game will kickoff in Greeley at noon and the Griz are looking to continue their winning ways. Montana is currently 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Sky Conference. Northern Colorado sits at 3-6 overall and has a 2-4 conference record.

In 2016, Montana traveled to Greeley and returned to Missoula with a 25-28 loss. A year later, the Bears traveled to Missoula and the Griz got their redemption with a 44-14 win. With three wins this season, UNC already has its most wins since 2017 and many believe coaching is a big reason why.

Battle of the Father/Son Duos

This is Ed McCaffrey’s first year as head coach of UNC. As a former Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion, McCaffrey has done a solid job gaining new playmakers for his team via transfers. One of those transfers happened to be his son and current starting quarterback for the Bears. Dylan McCaffrey graduated from Michigan with two years of eligibility left and he assumed the starting quarterback role this year.

Which father and son duo will come out victories? Will it be Bobby and Robby Hauck for the Griz or Ed and Dylan McCaffrey for the Bears? We will find out on Saturday.

The Griz are coming off back to back wins and playoff aspirations are growing as the regular season wraps up. Saturday will be the start of a two game road trip before the Griz return home to face the Bobcats for the last game of the season.

Could ESPN Highlight Missoula Again?

It is never good to look ahead in sports because you can lose focus of what is right in front of you, but that has been hard this week in Missoula. Rumors are swirling that ESPN’s College GameDay show is considering coming to the University of Montana for the annual Brawl of the Wild game.

Social media has been buzzing ever since the word got out. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but many Griz fans are hopeful it will happen. Even Academy Award Winner, J.K. Simmons, urged ESPN to consider coming to Missoula.

How to Watch and Listen:

Again, now is not the time to look past UNC. If ESPN is even going to consider coming to Missoula, the Griz need to win their next to games and it starts this Saturday. The ESPN+ streaming service will be the only place to catch all the action this week. There will be no terrestrial or satellite TV broadcast of the game, meaning ABC/Fox Montana will not be showing it and neither will ROOT Sports.

"Voice of the Griz" Riley Corcoran and analyst Greg Sundberg will bring you the action live from Nottingham Field right here on KGVO, the flagship station of the Grizzly Sports Radio Network. You can listen to the game on 98.3 FM, AM 1290, online at newstalkkgvo.com, or on the FREE KGVO APP.

