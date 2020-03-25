Montana Republican Party Linked To Green Party

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials say the Montana Republican Party bankrolled the signature-gathering effort to get the Montana Green Party certified for the 2020 ballot. A political committee called Montanans for Conservation says its April 15 financial report will show it received a $100,000 in-kind donation from the Montana Republican Party for the amount of money the party paid to Advanced Micro Targeting to gather signatures. People who were gathering signatures in January and February said they were working for Advanced Micro Targeting. Democrats argue the effort is an attempt to draw votes away from Democratic candidates. Republicans say they were only supporting more options for voters.