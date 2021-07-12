Montana Morning State News Headlines for Monday, July 12

The Lolo Creek Fire has caused the Missoula County Sheriff's Office to issue an Evacuation Warning from Lolo Hot Springs to the Idaho border. Heavy smoke poured into the Missoula Valley on Sunday.

Even though Montana FWP believes it killed a grizzly bear responsible for an attack that killed a California woman, camping restrictions will remain in place until DNA evidence has been confirmed.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen appeared on the Friday Talk Back Program to answer questions about everything from abortion to the DMV.

Widespread smoke. Sunny and hot in western Montana with highs in the mid to upper 90's.