Montana judge lowers bail believed to be set based on race

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A judge has reduced bail to $25,000 for a Florida man arrested last month in connection to multiple thefts in Montana. Protesters and attorneys argued the initial $500,000 bail was excessive and based on race. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that Joshua David Blair, a black man, was charged with multiple felonies. Blair appeared in court Wednesday before Judge John Brown with attorney Elizabeth Musick. She argued the bail was oppressive and that Blair has no criminal history. Brown agreed, saying the alleged violations didn't deserve the high bail but denied allegations that it was set on the basis of race.

